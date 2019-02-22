Youth Corps Members To Receive N30,500 Each For Participation In Election Duties

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said there is no disparity in the payment of N30, 500 allowances to be paid as entitlements to corps members participating as ad-hoc staff in this year’s elections.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this yesterday in Abuja, while addressing stakeholders in his third briefing.

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members decried discrepancies in election allowances paid to them after Saturday’s polls shift.

But Yakubu said each corps member was entitled to N4,500 training allowance, including transport (N1,000) and refreshment (N500), for the three-day training period.

“For deployment on election duty, they are entitled to transport, feeding and an honorarium of N9, 000 and N4, 000 making it N13, 000 each. For the presidential election, N17, 500 is expected to be paid separately to each member. Since no training will be conducted for the second election, he said that each corps member will receive N13, 000, making a total of N30, 500. That is the Standard allowance for corps members,” Yakubu said.

