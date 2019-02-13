You Must Bring Onnoghen Before Us On Friday ..CCT Tells DSS

Published:





The Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, sitting in Abuja, has ordered key security agencies in the country to arrest the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, and produce him for trial on Friday.





The Mr. Danladi Umar-led panel tribunal specifically directed the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Service, DSS, to execute the arrest warrant to ensure that Justice Onnoghen was brought before it on the adjourned date.



The order followed an application the Federal Government made for a bench warrant to be issued against the suspended CJN. FG’s made the application after Justice Onnoghen’s failed to appear before the tribunal to enter his plea to the six-count charge pending against him.



Justice Onnoghen who was accused of failing to declare his assets as prescribed by the law, as well as operated foreign bank accounts in contravention of the code of conduct for public officials, had on three previous dates, refused to appear before the CCT for arraignment.

