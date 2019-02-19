Yobe State Deputy Speaker Dies At 48

Published:

Dr Ibrahim Kurmi, the Deputy Speaker, Yobe House of Assembly died on Monday night at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital Damaturu, at the age of 48.



Alhaji Muhammad Wakil, Director Information of the state House of Assembly, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday.



“We received with shock, the death of the deputy speaker last night (Monday), after a brief illness and the funeral rites will be conducted today (Tuesday) at 11.00a.m at his residence in Damaturu,” he said.





Kurmi, a trained medical doctor, represented Fika/Gadaka constituency in the state assembly and was first elected deputy speaker in 2011, before his resignation in 2012.



He was re-elected to represent his constituency for the second time in 2015 and was again made the deputy speaker, a position he occupied until his death.



The late legislator was born on 23 March 1971, started his education at Kurmi primary school in Yobe from 1978 to 1984, attended Government Senior Science Secondary school Biu in Borno from 1985 to 1992 and University of Maiduguri from 1992 to 2000.



He was at Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital, Kano, for his Housemanship, from 2000 to 2001 before proceeding for the mandatory national service scheme in Kano in 2002.



He served in various capacities at the Yobe State Ministry of Health, before joining politics.



The late Deputy Speaker was survived by two wives, children and relations.

