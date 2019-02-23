Wike Ex Aide,Brother Shot Dead In Rivers State

Published:

The Rivers State Police Command had confirmed the killing of a former aide to the state governor, Mowan Etete, who was shot dead alongside his brother on Saturday.



It was gathered that Mowan, who was a former Special Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters and his brother were killed by unknown gunmen at his residence in Andoni.



Unconfirmed report also has it that there were skirmishes in Abonema, Okrika and Bonny LGA, where some security agents were said to have carted away election materials.



In Bonny alone, security operatives shot into the air at a RAC centre to decongest the place, a development that got several persons inju red.

Share This