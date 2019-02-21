We Shall Abide By INEC's Directive To Stop Campaign Tonight..APC

Published:

In accordance with the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), WE (THE APC) HEREBY GIVE NOTICE that all campaigns and related activities concerning or related to the APC Presidential Campaigns for the 2019 Presidential Election shall end today (Thursday, February 21, 2019) at 11:59pm.



Consequently the APC Presidential Campaign Council hereby disassociates itself from any form of campaign activity or advertisement in any news/social media promoting the candidatures of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN for the 2019 Presidential Election that appears anywhere as from 12 midnight of Friday, February 22, 2019.



We use this opportunity to thank our supporters, party members, members of the Campaign Council and Nigerians for their steadfastness and show of love for our Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates as they moved across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory during the campaign period.



On Saturday the 23rd of February, 2019, let us all go to our various polling units, without any campaign material on us, and cast our votes for President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON.



Thank you.



FESTUS KEYAMO, SAN, FCIArb(UK)



Director, Strategic Communications,



APC Presidential Campaign Council,



(Official Spokesperson).

