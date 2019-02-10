We Don't Know Who Constructed Giant Broom At Abuja City Gate...APC

Published:

The All Progressives Congress says the party is not responsible for the giant broom monument mounted at the city gate in Abuja.



The structure, a broom which is a symbol of the All Progressives Congress, has generated widespread reactions from Nigerians, with some questioning why a party symbol would be erected at such a monumental position as the city gate of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).



The APC publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu in a chat said the giant broom was erected by Nigerians who support the Buhari-led administration.



In reaction to the PDP’s condemnation of the structure, the APC spokesman told the opposition party to erect its own symbol.



The spokesperson for the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Kassim Afegbua said “This is the most unconscionable piece of idiocy by the APC-led Federal Government to betray the fundamental objective of citing the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja devoid of any shade of partisan colouration or affiliation.



“This must be a symbol of voodooism that is deliberately erected to offend the sensibilities of others and betray the very reason why the FCT logo is a symbol of unity. A party symbol, other than being a sign of voodooism, cannot be erected at such a location to deface the point of entry to a city that symbolises our unity.



“It is a huge joke taken too far, and the APC leadership should quickly direct the immediate removal of that poisoned chalice for the sake of our collective unity.



“That poisoned broom should be removed forthwith or we will direct FCT public gardens officials to remove it immediately.”

