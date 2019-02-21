US Govt Denies Fake News On Atiku Abubakar

Published:

The US Embassy in Nigeria has denied as fake news the stories making the rounds that the United State Secretary of State ignored Nigeria's former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the PDP during his last visit to the US.





This was the post by the Embassy on it's official social media handle





# FakeNews Alert! The U.S. Mission to Nigeria has become aware of material making the rounds online purporting to be from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. We want to state unequivocally that the post is fake. If you have seen such manufactured item on Facebook, or received it via WhatsApp, please communicate that it is false."

