Unknown Gunmen Kill Estate Developer ,Dump His Body In Bush

Some unknown men have killed an estate developer, Bababunmi Akinyemi, in the Mowe area of the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.



The victim was allegedly lured to his site at Peace Estate, opposite the Redemption Camp off the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, where he was killed and his body dumped in the bush by the assailants.



It was learnt that the incident happened on Friday, February 1, 2019.



The wife of the victim, Omotoke Akinyemi, told our correspondent that her husband was called by one of the residents of the estate, whom he (Bababunmi) had informed of his intention to sell the property at Mowe.



She added that the resident called that he had found a buyer for the property and Bababunmi went to meet the supposed buyer in Mowe but did not return home and calls put across to his telephone numbers did not go through.



The mother of three added that the family reported a case of a missing person at the Warewa Police Station before their attention was drawn to a decaying corpse on the property, adding that bruises were found on the deceased’s forehead, indicating that he was hit on the head.



Omotoke stated, “We left home together on Friday, February 1, 2019, for his office at Omole area of Lagos State, but he left me there saying that he wanted to get to Ikeja; and from Ikeja, he went home.



He called me that he wanted to go to Ikoyi for a meeting, but that our neighbour at Mowe called him that he got an interested buyer for our property at Mowe and that he wanted to go there.



“I asked him if he was going to drive; he said he won’t because of the traffic and that was the last conversation we had. I was expecting him to come back, but when we didn’t see him that day, we went to the site in Mowe very early on Saturday morning. We asked the people around but they said they did not see him.



“We didn’t meet the neighbour who called him, but we met his wife, who told us that her husband had travelled. We asked one of the ‘Omo oniles’, who was always at the gate of the estate, and he said he didn’t see my husband.



“We thought it was a case of a missing person and we reported at the Warewa Police Station, and on Tuesday, his corpse was found in the last room of the building covered with bush.”



It was learnt that the resident, who called the deceased and one of the ‘Omo oniles’ in the area had been arrested by operatives of the Warewa Police Station.



The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, told our correspondent that the two suspects had been transferred to the state Department of Criminal Investigation and Intelligence, Eleweran, Abeokuta.





He said, “The family reported a case of a missing person at the Warewa Police Station; the corpse was later discovered on his site where it was dumped. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case and we are still investigating it.



“The Commissioner of Police has directed that the case be transferred to the state Department of Criminal Investigation and Intelligence, and the homicide section has taken over the case. An object was used to hit him on the head, but we have not established what the object is.”

