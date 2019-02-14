UK To Impose Visa Ban On Nigerian Politicians Inciting Violence

Published:

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms Catriona Laing, has warned that Nigerian politicians who incite or execute violence during Saturday’s elections would have their visas banned and assets in the UK seized, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.



Laing gave the warning at a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja to unveil the Election Situation Room of the Civil Society set up by a coalition of civil society organisations to monitor the polls in Abuja.



She reminded politicians that apart from the possibility of having their assets seized in the UK, they could experience a worst case scenario of prosecution.



“We will apply this absolutely across board not directed to any particular party; we are monitoring and looking out for hate speech.



“Our two worries are on security, not just on the role the police will play to ensure peace but about the role individuals play by getting angry or militias being paid to disrupt elections.



“Then, another worry is fake news, that is why we rely on CSOs and we will work with them to get information,’’ she said



The UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, thanked the CSOs for the inauguration of the situation room, describing it as a good work towards the elections.



Chambas said it showed that the groups were prepared for the elections and ready to monitor the voting process, thus helping the UN with ideas on the process in the country.



The American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington, said, “The time has come for this outside world that cares so much about Nigeria to listen to the people of Nigeria and to see what each of them do and then forward the results to lift Nigeria up.’’

