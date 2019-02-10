Two Youths Shot Dead At Rochas Okorocha's Rally

Published:

The ruling All Progressives Congress and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State have engaged in accusations and denials as soldiers shoot dead two young men in Oguta Local Area of the state.



A clash between soldiers and some youths that Imo State Commissioner of Police described as cult members has allegedly left two civilians dead at Ejemekwuru in Oguta Local Area of Imo State.



The incident happened on Saturday.



The incident,It was gathered, occurred at a campaign ground rally which had the presence of state governor, Rochas Okorocha, who is the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Imo West in the February 16 polls.



The governor had gone to the LGA to canvass for votes for himself and president Muhammadu Buhari when the incident occurred.



Our correspondent gathered that two youths, simply identified as Tochi and Ndukwe, died during an alleged confrontations with some soldiers.



The State Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, in a telephone conversation, told our correspondent that only one youth was reported to have been shot by the soldiers who were on a patrol in the area.



The CP said that his Command had intervened, restoring normalcy in the area, while four suspects have been arrested.



He said that the issue leading to the confrontation which resulted in the lost of lives was “cult-related;” and that, contrary to reports, the shooting occurred at a venue outside the campaign ground.



The CP said “The issue was cult-related. Some youths were having issues outside the APC campaign arena in Oguta LGA and Army officers who were on patrol in the area intervened, but they were attacked by the youths.



“As I speak, I have recovered the plank and the cutlass the youths used in attacking the soldiers. I have also recovered the vehicle belonging to the APC, which the youths snatched.



“We have made tremendous progress in the incidents. Four suspects are in our custody. We are ready and we will ensure that Imo continues to be peaceful.”



But the opposition People’s Democratic Party in the state has alleged that the soldiers who killed the two young men were attached Governor Rochas Okorocha.



In a statement issued in Owerri on Sunday by Kissinger Ikeokwu, PDP maintained that the killing of the young men occurred at the APC campaign ground and not outside of it, as the CP had claimed.

Share This