Two Persons Arrested While Trying To Blow Up Bridge In Ebonyi State

Two persons have been arrested in Ebonyi state while planting Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, on Idembia bridge in Ezza South Local government Area of Ebonyi state.



Governor David Umahi stated this in a special security situation broadcast to the people of the state on Friday.



He said the arrest followed intelligence reports that some members of a political party were planning to bomb bridges and other installations in the state.



He said the two suspects were arrested by villagers living close to the bridge which links Ezza South to Ohaozara local government area.



The governor also said that a National Assembly Candidate of a political party, a few days ago went to a quarry site in the state to purchase explosives but was turned down by the operators who also reported to the state government.



“The report came to me as Chief Security officer of this state that a House of Assembly candidate went to quarry site to buy explosives and the people came and reported to us, they refused to

sell to him”





“We had to immediately report to the security agencies and they have the name of the person. They moved into action to arrest the person and I have said they should declare him wanted”



“Subsequently, four hours later, we got information that a meeting was held and it was agreed to plant explosives in hotels, in flyovers and bridges including bridges built by past administration in the state”.



“While we were still examining the authenticity of the information, Commissioner for Internal security called to say that the community and Neighbourhood Security Watch apprehended two people that have succeeded in planting explosives at Idembia bridge but they have not detonated it”





“They were still planting it, they went to the expansion of the bridge the weakest link to plant it. They have been apprehended and sent to the Army and the Army has sent them to the police. So, they are being investigated”.

