Two Arrested For Threatening To Kidnap 58 Years Old Woman In Ihialla

Two persons, Nwakaeze Chukwuebuka (29) and John Udechukwu (28) were arrested over alleged threat to kidnap a 58-year old woman in Ihialla.



The suspects were said to have also made a demand of N2million ransom.



The police spokesperson, Mohammed Haruna, confirmed the incident, saying the case was being investigated.



“On 8/2/2019 at about 9pm, following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to the Command Special Anti-robbery Squad arrested the suspects.



“Suspects had on the 4/2/2019 threatened to kidnap one Mrs. Anatestial Orji ‘f ‘ aged 58 years of Umueze Ihiala through a strange phone call or pay a ransom of two Million Naira.”



He said the suspects had confessed voluntarily, listing the exhibits recovered in their possession to include the phone used in perpetrating the crime.

