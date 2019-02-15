Three Kidnapped Bowen University Lecturers Released By Abductors

Published:

Three kidnapped members of staff of the Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, were released on Thursday.



The victims, two males and a female, were abducted in Idominasi in the Obokun Local Government Area of the state on Monday.



They were said to be travelling from Ilesha to Osogbo when their vehicle was stopped and the occupants were abducted by four men, who were wielding dangerous weapons.



The spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, Folasade Odoro, confirmed the release of the victims.



Odoro, in a telephone conversation with our correspondent, said, “The victims have been released; our men worked tirelessly to secure their release. Give me more time to get the details of what happened; I will get back to you.”



Calls to the mobile telephone line of the Registrar of the university, Dr Kayode Ogunleye, were not answered.



Odoro had said in an earlier statement, “The vehicle conveying the victims was reportedly blocked and the occupants were abducted by four gun-wielding men wearing military and vigilante uniforms.



“Recovered at the scene was an army cap reasonably suspected to belong to one of the suspects. Meanwhile, the dragnet has been spread out with a view to safely rescuing the victims and bringing the culprits to book.”

Share This