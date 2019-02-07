Those I Helped In Life To Succeed Are Now Betraying Me..Rochas Okorocha

Published:

Governor Rochas Okorocha has regretted that those he assisted to positions of authority had betrayed him.

Addressing reporters on major developments in Imo, he claimed to have thwarted attempts by the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi, and the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to hijack the party in the state.

He alleged that the chieftains he led to be relevant and made fortune had pitched tent with his detractors.

The chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum said despite the ill, “they are still facing one form of disdain or the other.”

Okorocha lauded his media aide for being faithful amid the “betrayal.”

