There Will Be No Election In Zamfara State If APC Is Excluded..Gov Yari Vows

Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar of Zamfara State has threatened that there would be no elections in the State if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) exclude the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidates from the forth coming elections.



Governor Yari made the statement on Friday during the APC campaign rally in Talata Mafara local government area in continuation of his state-wide campaign tour for the forthcoming general elections.





“There is no way elections will be conducted in Zamfara State without APC candidates, despite Zamfara High Court judgment which confirmed that APC conducted primaries in the state”, Yari warned.



He said it will be a huge mistake and threat to national security for INEC to bar Zamfara APC candidates from contesting during the forthcoming general elections in the state.





“All our actions are based on Zamfara High Court Order, we are therefore advising INEC to obey the order and include the names of Zamfara APC candidates list submitted to the commission”, Yari said.



Yari urged electorate to vote for President Muhammad Buhari and all APC candidates during the general elections.



INEC had maintained that Zamfara APC has no candidates because the party did not conduct primaries and submitted no list to the commission up till the 7th October deadline for submission.



The Zamfara APC had approached the state High Court to challenge INEC’s stand and the court, in its ruling, affirmed that the APC held primaries and asked INEC to accept the candidates.

