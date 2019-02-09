Steer Clear Of 2019 Election..Atiku Tells Military

Published:

The presidential candidate for People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday warned the military not to meddle into politics by taking sides to favour any of the parties.



“The military is not supposed to be involved in politics but see it as a duty to protect the territorial integrity of the nation,” he said at the U. J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar.



Addressing a packed stadium, he also urged the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain neutral in the entire electoral process.



He said if he wins the elections, one of the policy thrust of his administration would be to invest in education so as to lift the youths.



“I will invest in education so that youths in the state can advance themselves,” he said. Atiku promised to partner Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State to industrialize the state and create job opportunities.

