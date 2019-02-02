Soldiers Rescue Two Kidnapped Lawyers In Abia State

Published:

Operatives of the Nigerian Army have rescued two lawyers; Loveth Ofoegbu and Kaodi Onuoha, who were kidnapped at Owerrinta in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State.



The soldiers were said to have begun a stop-and-search operation on the road when they heard about the kidnapping and moved to the place.



On sensing danger, the kidnappers were said to have left their victims and run into the bush.



A military source disclosed that troops of Sector 2, Sub Sector Alfa, raided a hideout of suspected armed robbers in Ahaba Imenyi community in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state.



It was gathered that an armed robbery suspect identified as Chidiebere Orji was arrested during the operation.



Findings indicated that the gang was behind the robbery of Mr and Mrs Kelechi Orji at their residence in Ahaba Imenyi community, where they stole N4m.



Items reportedly recovered from the suspects included one locally made pistol, two unexploded cartridges and two handsets.



The source said the suspect and the items would be handed over to the Abia State Police Command for possible prosecution.



