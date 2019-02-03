Sunday, 3 February 2019

Silverbird Man Of The Year Award Holds In Lagos Today

Published: February 03, 2019
TODAY IS D-DAY ,SILVERBIRD MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD HOLDS IN LAGOS 

The who is who in Nigeria will assemble at the Eko Hotels & Suites at 7pm today to honor some distinguished Nigerians at the prestigious Silverbird Man of The Year Award.

It will be a night of glamour,music and funfair.

Time is 7pm .

CKN News will bring you a minute by minute account of the event.

It will also be broadcast live of STV and other TV Stations across Nigeria .

