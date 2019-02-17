Shooting Of Man Along Sagamu - Benin Expressway Was Accidental Discharge...Nigerian Customs

Published:

The Nigerian Customs Service has issued a statement on the shooting of a passenger today along the Benin Sagamu expressway .

Here is the unedited reaction

The attention of Nigeria Customs Service has been drawn to a disturbing video going viral with conflicting narratives.

While it is painful and totally unnecessary to loose life in anti-smuggling operations, today at Shagamu interchange along Ijebu Ode, attempt to obstruct lawful performance of duty by passengers of a commercial bus (a white Toyota Hiace) suspected to be carrying bales of used clothing led to the death of a young man (Godwin) and serious injury of a Customs Officer, ASC1, Destiny Onebamho.

Contrary to some narratives, the young man was not a passenger of the bus but a good citizen who always come to fetch water for Customs Patrol men anytime they return to the base.

Preliminary finding indicate that it was during the skirmishes and struggle to disarm the Officer that the riffle discharged and hit the friend of the Customs (Godwin) who lost his life. The Service is already in touch with the bereaved family.

Sadly, it should be noted that while attention shifted to the dead and the wounded, the passengers who filmed with inciting commentaries boarded their vehicle and left, leaving the wrong impression that it was one of them that was killed.

While the wounded Officer is under intensive care at the hospital, the patrol team has been recalled to the office for further investigation.

DC Joseph Attah

Public Relations Officer

For: Comptroller-General of Customs

Despite the above statement by the Nigerian Customs Service,the video suggested otherwise,a lady was heard saying that the man was killed because he refused to part with N5000.





She also said the man killed just returned from abroad contrary to what the Nigerian Customs alluded.





A further investigation by an independent body is recommended by us.



CKN News still maintain that the man was deliberately killed by the officer,until proven otherwise

