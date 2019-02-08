Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Anointed Me President In 1993..Atiku Abubakar

Published:

Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the February 16, 2019 General Elections, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday in Katsina said late Major General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, anointed him for the position of Nigeria’s President since 1993.



Atiku made the claim while addressing party stalwarts and supporters at the new Katsina Karakanda Stadium in continuation of his campaign.



The PDP presidential candidate, who spoke in Hausa, said, “Late Shehu Yar’Adua had anointed me as Nigeria’s President since 1993. The complex nature of Nigeria’s politics would not make this to become a reality.



“I appeal to you, katsinawa (Katsina people) to let late Yar’Adua’s wish for me become a reality. Vote for me so that hunger and poverty will be banished from Nigeria. Vote for Yakubu Lado as Katsina governor also so that our state (Katsina) will regain the developments that the APC has denied it since.”



A former Katsina governor, Shehu Shema, who also spoke at the event, appealed to the electorate to vote for all the PDP candidates.



He declared, “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a person who can rule Nigeria now. The election is not about individual; rather, the election is about voting for a right person who has the experience, the wherewithal to reunite Nigeria. Atiku Abubakar is the right person for the job. If you vote for him to become Nigeria’s next President, he would banish hunger and poverty from the country; he will also ensure that Nigeria takes her rightful place in the comity of nations.”



PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, also in his address, admonished security chiefs not to allow themselves to be used as tools during the election.



Secondus said the APC was now confused and allegedly looking for ways to eliminate the PDP leaders.



“Nigeria belongs to all of us and no amount of threats or intimidation should be allowed to twist the wish of Nigerians which is Atiku Abubakar as the country’s next President.”

