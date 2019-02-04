Senator Waku Dies In USA

Published:

A Fourth Republic senator, Mr. Joseph Waku, yesterday died in a hospital in Chicago, United States (U.S.), where he had gone for medical check-up.

According to a family source, Waku gave up the ghost at about 8.30pm yesterday.

But the nature of his illness was kept under wraps at press time.

A family source said: “When we tried Senator Waku’s U.S. line but it was switched off. We then decided to speak with his son, who confirmed his Father’s death.

“Waku left the country about a week ago for Chicago for medical treatment, but he died in the process.”

A Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Waku was elected as a senator between 1999 and 2003 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

It was unclear if the remains of Waku will be interred in the United States or not.

