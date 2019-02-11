Sanwoolu Replies Agbaje.."I Am Proud To Be Tinubu's Puppet"

Published:

The war of words between the Lagos governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Peoples Democratic Party, Jimi Agbaje, continued on Friday, as the APC flag bearer promised to retire his rival after the March 2 election.



Sanwo-Olu said he was proud of being called a puppet of the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, adding that it meant he had mastered the art and science of governance.



He spoke while reacting to a statement by Agbaje, in which the latter described him as a puppet.



The APC candidate, in a statement by his media team, said he sympathised with Agbaje over the “imminent disgraceful defeat awaiting him at the March 2 poll, and consequent retirement from four years electoral cycle contest.”



“Sanwo-Olu described Agbaje’s recent vituperation, where he described him as a puppet to the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a not only complimentary, but an affirmation of the notion that he is the most experienced for the job, having been properly schooled in the art and science of governance.



“He further reminded Mr Agbaje and his co-travellers in the journey of political ignominy of an incontrovertible fact that he (Mr Sanwo-Olu) has been part of the progressive social, economic and political trajectory of modern Lagos, which started with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and was passed on to the actualiser, Mr Babatunde Fashola, who in turn handed over to the incumbent governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, for consolidation.



“Mr Sanwo-Olu’s private and public experience is not what the likes of Jimi Agbaje could buy over a supermarket shelf, and would take them at least two decades of quality experience to place them on the same pedestal like him,” the statement said.



The statement berated Agbaje for promising to spend 50 per cent of the state’s budget on education, saying he was a learner for leaving out several critical areas of daily existence.

Share This