Retiring George Akume From Politics Is My Greatest Achievement..Gov Ortom

Published:

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday said he had fulfilled his promise to send his former boss, George Akume, into retirement.



Akume, who was the All Progressives Congress’ senatorial candidate for Benue North-West, lost to his Peoples Democratic Party’s opponent, Orker Jev.



Ortom spoke during a press conference held at the Government House, Makurdi said it is one of his greatest achievements.



The governor boasted that everything he said politically concerning Akume had come to pass.



He said, “Tell me one thing I told you before that has never come to pass. Anything l tell you must come to pass because I don’t just say it. I speak from the inspiration of God.



“I told you that I would send Akume into retirement. You can now see it happening.



“People who play God should know that their end will be disastrous. I have read the Bible from Genesis to Revelation and I know that anyone that compares himself to God can never survive.



“God is real. Psalm 24 said the earth and its fullness thereof belong to God.



“So, when people begin to play God, they are taking the position of God. Their end will be disastrous because you cannot share the glory of God.”



Ortom said he was sure of victory in the forthcoming governorship election.



“There is no hurdle to scale over my governorship election in the state,” he said.

