Reduction In Petrol Prices Is Only For Four Days ..FG

The minister of Information Lai Mohammed said that the National Executive council has deliberated and reviewed some of the palliatives put in place to help people return to cast their votes.



He said the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, with a membership of about 50,000 had agreed to cushion the effect of the postponement by reducing the price of petrol from N145 to 140 from February 21 to 25.



The minister said the National Union of Road Transport Workers with about two million members and operates motor parks in all the 774 local government areas across the country had offered to provide a discount to travellers.



“This discount is also to encourage voters who would have normally been disenfranchised as a result of INEC’s postponement. This discount is also valid between February 21 and 25.



“Arik and Aero airlines have also thrown in their own incentives. Aero contractors have offered a 50 per cent discount to all travellers who present their Permanent Voters Card at the purchasing point.



“Arik will be selling their one-way ticket at N16,000 to any destination across the country. This is to support Nigerians looking to travel to cast their vote. The discount is valid between the 18th of February and the 11th of March.



“All these are aimed at encouraging voters who might have been disenfranchised by the postponement,” he said.



NAN reports many who travelled to their voting destinations were forced to return to their bases following the postponement of the general elections.



The Independent National Electoral Commission had on Saturday, shifted the Presidential and National Assembly elections to February 23.

