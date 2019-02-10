RCCG Plans 77 Hours Of Praise To Celebrate Pastor Adeboye's 77th Birthday

Published:

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) plans 77 hours of praise to celebrate the 77th birthday of its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, according to its National Music Director, Pastor Kunle Ajayi.



Ajayi told newsmen at a news conference in Lagos, on Saturday, that the ‘77 Hours Marathon Messiah’s Praise’ entitled ‘Jesus the Light of the World’, would not only celebrate the cleric, but open up Nigeria to new things.





He said that the celebration, slated for February 25 to February 28 at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Express Way, would also involve many other countries.



“We are dedicating the 77 hours this year to praise our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ whose life became our light,” Ajayi said.





According to him, countries that will be participating in the praise include Nigeria, United States of America, Canada, England, Australia, Spain, Scotland, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Israel and Zambia.



Other countries are Cameroon, Kenya, Netherlands, Sweden, Malaysia, South Africa, Ukraine, Ghana, New Zealand and Ireland.



“This is a giant step in our quest to bring ‘Marathon Messiah’s Praise’ to the doorstep of every living being on the planet,” he said.



Ajayi said that, to ensure a hitch-free programme, over 5,000 people have registered to volunteer in various departments and in other various key sectors of the programme across the participating countries.



”Over 120,000 live participants are expected to be in attendance with over 10 million viewers expected to watch the event on TV and social media channels.



“This year’s Marathon Messiah’s Praise will be the greatest in its series and we are confident that as we praise the Great Redeemer, He will do something new in Nigeria.



“As we are coming towards the electioneering time, God is going to give Nigerians good and credible leaders.



”There will be a harvest of souls, miracles, signs and wonders, restoration, peace, progress and divine intervention across the globe,” he said.

