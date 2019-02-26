Presidential Election:Buhari Wins Kano By 1, 464, 768 Votes

Published:

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, President Muhammadu Buhari, has defeated his opponent, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party, with over 1, 073, 175m.votes



The Collation Officer for the just concluded Presidential election in Kano, Professor Magaji Garba, who is the vice-chancellor, Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State, disclosed the results at the early hours of Tuesday, after the collation of the results from across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.



He said, the APC Presidential candidate scored 1, 464, 768m, to defeat the PDP candidate, who garnered 391,593 votes.



Garba explained that the total votes cast during the election on Saturday was 1,964,751m, while the total valid votes stood at 1.891,134m, just as the total rejected votes is 73,617.

