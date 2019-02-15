President Buhari Arrives Daura For Tomorrow's Presidential Election

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived his hometown of Daura in Katsina State in preparation for tomorrow's Presidential election.



A mammoth crowd on Friday trooped out in Daura, Katsina State, as President Muhammadu Buhari observed today’s Juma’at prayers at the central mosque of the town.



The president, who was in the town for tomorrow’s presidential and National Assembly elections, left his residence in the GRA area of the town for the mosque around 1.42pm.



After the prayers, around 2.05pm, the president, the emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar and a few other personalities walked from the mosque to the entrance of the emir’s palace.



The president afterward entered his car and waved to the cheering crowd.

