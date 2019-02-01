Presence Of Chadians,Sudanese ,Niger Republic Leaders At APC Rally,A Confirmation Of Plans To Rig 2019 Election...CUPP

Published:

The CUPP in reaction to the attendance of two governors from Niger Republic and other government officials from Chad and Sudan to the APC Presidential Campaign Rally in Kano State state that this in furtherance of the rigging machinery which we had earlier raised alarm about the the purchase, duplication and clonning of PVCs and use of foreigners as voters.





The governors and officials have obviously come to give the APC led Federal Government the assurances that their citizens have been mobilized to cross over the boarder to come and vote for President Buhari with their illegal voters cards. This was like we had said before part of the fundamental reasons why the President refused to sign the amended Electoral Act passed by the National Assembly.





We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC and Governor Ganduje to also within 48hours declare and submit to INEC every financial donation, vehicles and other materials they received from the Governors and the Nigerien President in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act. These donations by the Nigerien government officials are in appreciation to President Buhari for the refinery and rail line he has pledged to construct in Niger Republic.





President Buhari has now resorted to hiring foreigners to come and vote for him having realized that Nigerians have rejected him completely. But this plot too shall fail.





Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere

1st National Spokesperson

