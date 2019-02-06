Popular Nollywood Actress Die Of Cardiac Arrest

Published:

Popular Yoruba actress, Funmilayo Ogunsola, a.k.a Mama Ijewuru, is dead.



The actress, who was quite popular among Yoruba movie fans, allegedly died of cardiac arrest on Monday in Ibadan, capital of Oyo State.



The news of her passage was originally broken on social media by a Facebook user believed to be a member of her family.



The deceased was the fourth wife of the late Yoruba actor and a founding member of the Association of National Theatre Arts Practitioners, Ishola Ogunsola, a.k.a. I Show Pepper five.



Details of her death had yet to emerge as of the time of filing this report.

Share This