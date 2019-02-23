Political Thug Stoned To Death For Disrupting Voting At Isolo Lagos

Published:

A political thug by the name Demola was today stoned to death and set on fire by an angry mob at Okota Isolo part of Lagos today.





Trouble started when the thug allegedly led others to snatch ballot boxes and drove away voters at Okota Isolo.





The video of the incident which wen viral on social show burnt ballot papers and people vehemently protesting the destruction of their votes by hired thugs of one of the major parties in the State.





The party thug also identified as the OPC chairman in the area was apprehended by some of the voters and stoned to death.





INEC is yet to respond to the incident .

