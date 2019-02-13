Police Parades Four Men That Inserted Pepper Into Lady's Private Part

Published:

Police operatives in Edo State yesterday paraded four suspects for inserting pepper into a young girl’s private part over an alleged phone theft. The suspects were alleged to have stripped naked and beaten one Favour Ada mercilessly, before inserting pepper into her private part and made a video of her, which went viral on social media.



The suspects, Otoghile Joel (36), Lucky Igbinovia (52), Edobor Osemwengie (30), Kingsley Iyamu (50) and Ekpomwen (25), accused the victim of stealing an iPhone X worth N440,000 when one of suspects took her to a hotel.



Parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosun, said they would be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed. The suspects, however, denied any involvement in the crime.



The victim, while speaking with newsmen, said the incident was her worst moment in life. She said after she was accused of stealing the phone, they took her to a native doctor who mysteriously implanted bullets into her stomach and later threatened her with a live snake. She said in order not to die, she admitted to the crime and the bullets were later removed from her stomach after confessing to it.

Share This