Police Impounds Massive Bombs In Delta State.

Published:

Police Officers of Delta State Police Command Led By CP Adeyinka B Edeleke on 21st of February 2019 Intercepted A White Toyota Hilux vehicle without Plate Number and Recovered 128 Pieces of Explosives and 5 pieces of Electric detonators inside the Back Compartment of the Hilux Car along Ughelli-Patani Road Delta State.



Occupants of the Vehicle who refused to stop at the Police Check Point were Pursued by the Police team and the 2 Suspects in the Vehicle Swerved the Vehicle in High Speed into the bush before jumping and escaping. On Searching the Recovered Vehicle all the Above Mentioned Explosive was found by the Police.



The White Toyota Hilux Vehicle and the Explosives are now at the Delta State police Command Headquarters Asaba under the custody of the Explosives and Ordinance Department (EOD) of the State Police Command.



Serious efforts to arrest all the Culprits jointly with IRT Operatives in Progress.

Share This