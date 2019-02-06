Police IG Muhammed Adamu Decorates 18 New AIGs, 33 CPs

Published:

Acting Inspector General of Police Muhammed Adamu, Wednesday, decorated 18 newly promoted Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) and 33 Commissioners of Police (CPs) with their new ranks.



Speaking during the decoration Adamu said: “The elevation of these seasoned officers is a testimony to their history of professional excellence, loyalty, zeal, and invaluable experience. That there promotion was guided by the principle of seniority and merit is also a clear testimony to the new focus of my leadership in relation to promotion policy.”



Adamu tasked the newly promoted officers on professionalism, stating that they would be strategic to the advancement of the leadership thrust of the management team.



He said: “On assumption of duty, I pledged to address the current internal security challenges by evolving new policing strategies and identifying quality and dedicated officers to support me in the implementation of such initiatives. I hold firm conviction that these newly promoted officers will be strategic to the advancement of this leadership thrust.



“Let me, however, remind the Officers that the 2019 general elections are around the corner and the Nigeria Police Force being the lead agency in the electoral process are expected to exhibit optimal level of professionalism and to undertake their mandate within the dictates of rule of law.



“All of you, the newly promoted officers will be deployed to play active roles in this process. The Force leadership and indeed, the nation look up to you to manifest your sense of professional excellence in the election security task you might be deployed to perform. I trust that you shall not fail the Force neither will you fail the nation in this arduous national duty.”



In their goodwill messages, former Inspectors General of Police, M.D. Abubakar, Suleiman Abba and Solomon Arase, pledged their support for the acting IGP and the Force, just as they tasked the newly promoted officers to cooperate with the Police boss in his bid to evolve new policing strategies.

