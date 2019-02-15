Police Deploys Three Additional Commissioners To Ogun State

Published:

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has deployed three additional Commissioners of Police to Ogun State for the supervision of the Feb 16th General Elections in the State. They are to supervise election process in each of the 3 Senatorial districts, while AIG Shehu Lawal has also been deployed as the overall Commander. The names and contacts of the deployed AIG and Commissioners of Police and there Areas of responsibilities are stated VIS:

1. AIG Shehu Lawal 08033560903 Overall Commander Ogun State

2. CP Gbenga Adeyanju 08055051818 for Ogun Central

3. CP Fimihan Adeoye 08033415589 for Ogun West

4. CP Yemi Agunbiade 08034506364 for Ogun East

The arrangement is to further reiterate that the safety of lives and properties and the election process is guaranteed.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police Ogun State has enjoined all law abiding citizens to go about their lawful duties without fear or intimidation and they should adhere strictly to the restriction of human and vehicular movements taking effect from 12 midnight today, with exception to those on essential duty or those with reasonable excuse as anyone caught violating the rules will have the law enforcement agents to contend with.

