Police Arrests Two Kidnappers In Imo State

Men of the Imo State Police Command have arrested one Chinweke Nnachi, 23, and Chibuike Okolia, 24, for allegedly kidnapping a 60-year-old man.



The state Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, who paraded the suspects in Owerri, said that the crime was committed in September 2018.



The CP said that the victims, Ekwueme Uchenna, 27, and Christian Duru, 60, were rescued after the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Command led by its Commander, Victor Geoffrey, intervened.



Galadanchi said one AK-47 rifle, 30 rounds of ammunition and a motorcycle were recovered as exhibits.



He said, “On September 19, 2018, the kidnap suspects abducted one Christian Duru from Awo-Mamma in Oru East. As fate would have it, the suspects arrived at Orlu with the victim and in an effort to kidnap a second victim, one Ekwueme Uchenna, their car fell into a gutter and from the ensuing scenario, the first suspect, Christian, escaped.



“On September 20, 2018, operatives of SARS of the command in collaboration with PMF 18 personnel swung into action and rescued the second victim a day after he was kidnapped.”



The CP said that the suspects had made useful statements, adding that they would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

