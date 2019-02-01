Police Arrests 32 Years Man For Infecting 16 Years Boy With HIV In Lagos

Published:

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested 32-year-old Prince Chinecherem for allegedly sodomizing and infecting a 16-year-old boy with HIV in the Ejigbo area of the state.



The state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, said during a press briefing, on Thursday, that the victim, who was caught with freshly used condoms by neighbours, who saw him sneaking out of Chinecherem’s house, confessed that the suspect was his lover.



He noted that operatives from the Ejigbo Police Station arrested Chinecherem, adding that a medical test conducted on the suspect and the victim revealed that both had been infected with HIV.



Imohimi said, “On January 22, 2019, in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State, a 16-year-old boy was seen sneaking out of the house of one Prince Chinecherem, 32, in a rather suspicious manner. Curious neighbours accosted him and asked what he had gone to Chinecherem’s house for.



“He could not give a satisfactory answer. So, they asked him to open the plastic bag in his possession, which contained freshly used condoms filled with semen. At this point, the boy confessed that Chinecherem was his lover.



“The matter was immediately reported at the Ejigbo Police Station and Chinecherem was arrested for interrogation. After preliminary investigation, the matter was called for further inquiry by the Gender Section of the command.



“Both the suspect and the victim have been taken for medical examination and the result revealed that the victim had long been introduced to homosexual acts. The worst is that both of them are infected with HIV, which causes AIDS.”



Imohimi said the suspect would be charged to the Sexual and Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

Share This