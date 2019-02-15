Police Arrests 24 Years Old Woman For Kidnapping Two School Pupils In Abuja

Published:

The FCT police command has arrested a 24-year-old woman and two of her accomplices over alleged abduction of two pupils from a school in Karu, Abuja.



A statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manza, said the suspect, Ummulkhuktum Garba Isa, was arrested at her hideout in One Man Village, near Mararaba in Nasarawa State, on Tuesday.





He said the woman allegedly conspired with Mardiyyah Isa and Abubakar Aminu, to kidnap the pupils at a school in Federal Housing Estate, Karu, Abuja.



Manzah explained that when the command received the report, operatives from the FCT Police Command Anti-Kidnapping Squad swung into action leading to the rescue of the two children.





According to him, the principal suspect’s accomplices were arrested on Wednesday, near Asokoro, Abuja.



He said to forestall a reoccurrence of such incidents, the FCT police command has called on schools’ managements to be vigilant and report all suspicious persons loitering around their schools to the nearest police station or contact the Command Control room on: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.



Manzah, said the two children who are of the same parents, had been reunited with their parents, adding that investigation was in progress and the suspects would be charged to court.

