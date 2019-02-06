Police Arrest Two Notorious Female Kidnappers In Enugu

Published:

Enugu State police command has arrested a notorious kidnapping ring, specialized in abducting children especially from schools located in the six local government councils in Enugu east senatorial zone for sale.



Sources said the two ladies, one Nkeiruka Odo from Imilike Agu village in Udenu council area of Enugu State and Precious Chukwuemeka Chineneye from Aguleri, Anambra State have continued to terrorize residents with their nefarious attitude.



They were said to have enticed children with beautiful dresses, Biscuits, Chin-Chin, and Candies among others.They had last month abducted one Ugwu Levi Chiagozie from a Nursery school located in Imilike Ani, Udenu and whisked him away to Anambra State where they handed him over to a nurse for sale.They were however, arrested Monday, when they attempted to abduct a child at a certain Primary school located at Imilike Ani, Udenu area.



Police Public Relations Officer in Enugu State, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the development, said their arrest followed intelligence received on the activities of the syndicate.“Following their arrest, suspects had revealed how they carried out abduction of a 4-year old school boy identified as one Ugwu Levi Chiagozie from another Nusery/Primary school also located at Imilike Ani in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State last month, which they handed over to a nurse in Anambra State for sale.



Recovered from the suspects are children’s dresses, Biscuits, Chin-Chin, Candies and other items that can be used to entice little children”, he stated.He said the police have commenced full-scale investigations into the incident. He therefore called on members of the public, especially parents and guardians to be vigilant and security conscious on their children and wards to avoid falling into the hands of the mischief-makers.



Amaraizu further advised members of the public to report promptly any suspicious movement around their environment to Enugu State police command through the following distress call numbers 08032003702,08075390883,08086671202 and 08098880172 or through the command social media platforms.

