Pictures Of Nigeria's VIPs Voting Today (Osinbajo,GEJ,Saraki,El Rufai ) Others

|Former President Goodluck Jonathan and wife Casting their votes at Otuoke,Bayelsa State
These are pictures of some Nigerian dignatories that cast their votes today .
|Vice President Yemi Osinbajo voting at VGC Lagos
|Senate President Bukola Saraki ,Wife arrive to cast their votes in Ilorin
|Gov Nasir El Rufai and his three wives arrive polling station in Kaduna
|Governor Emeka Ugwuanyi of Enugu State at the polling station
|Minister of Power ,Housing and Works Babs Fashola voting at Surulere Lagos
|Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State voting
