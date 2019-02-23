Saturday, 23 February 2019

Pictures Of Nigeria's VIPs Voting Today (Osinbajo,GEJ,Saraki,El Rufai ) Others

Published: February 23, 2019
Former President Goodluck Jonathan and wife Casting their votes at Otuoke,Bayelsa State
             These are pictures of some Nigerian dignatories that cast their votes today .

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo voting at VGC Lagos
Senate President Bukola Saraki ,Wife arrive to cast their votes in Ilorin

Gov Nasir El Rufai and his three wives arrive polling station in Kaduna
Governor Emeka Ugwuanyi of Enugu State at the polling station
Minister of Power ,Housing and Works Babs Fashola voting at Surulere Lagos
Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State voting


