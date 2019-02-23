Pictures Of Nigeria's VIPs Voting Today (Osinbajo,GEJ,Saraki,El Rufai ) Others

Published:

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and wife Casting their votes at Otuoke,Bayelsa State

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo voting at VGC Lagos



Senate President Bukola Saraki ,Wife arrive to cast their votes in Ilorin



Gov Nasir El Rufai and his three wives arrive polling station in Kaduna

Governor Emeka Ugwuanyi of Enugu State at the polling station

Minister of Power ,Housing and Works Babs Fashola voting at Surulere Lagos

Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State voting

These are pictures of some Nigerian dignatories that cast their votes today .