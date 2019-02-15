Pictures :Appearance Of CJN Walter Onnoghen At CCT

Published:

The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Friday, pleaded not guilty to the 6-count charge for non declaration of his assets.The Federal government had slammed a 6 count charge against Onnoghen last month over alleged failure to declare his assets. He had refused to appear in court until today in line with the bench warrant issue by the Tribunal for his arrest.The Tribunal had earlier set aside the bench warrant issued at its last sitting for the arrest of Onnoghen. The order to setting aside the bench warrant was sequel to an application moved by Onnoghen’s lead counsel, Chris Uche.Uche had asked the Tribunal to vacate the order requesting the police and DSS to arrest Onnoghen since he had made himself available to the Tribunal.Following his not guilty plea, his lawyer asked that Onnoghen be granted bail on self recognizance. The Tribunal accordingly granted the bail to Onnoghen on self recognizance as prayed by his counsel.When Onnoghen’s counsel moved for an adjournment of the trial till after the elections for the hearing of all pending applications, the counsel to the Federal Government represented by Ibrahim Musa, however, did not oppose the application.CCT consequently adjourned till March 11 for hearing of all pending applications.