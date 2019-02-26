PDP Wins All National Assembly Seats In FCT

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the three National Assembly seats in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). While, incumbent Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda defeated All Progressive Congress (APC)’s Zephaniah Jisalo, Micah Jiba floored Mustapha Lamorde of APC. Alhaji Hassan Sokodabo also defeated the incumbent rep member for Abuja south who contested on APC ticket.



The immediate past chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Micah Jiba was declared winner of the AMAC/Bwari federal constituency yesterday .





The returning officer, Prof. Rebecca Wusa Ndana declared Micah Jiba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of House of Representatives elections in the constituency after he polled a total vote of 174,377. The candidate of All Peoples Congress (APC) polled 82,761 votes.



The candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for the House of Representatives for Abuja south federal constituency, was declared winner of the Saturday National Assembly election.





The chief returning officer in the election, Prof. Titus Idekwe, while declaring the result at Kwali town hall at about 1:47 am yesterday amidst tight security, said Sokodabo won having scored 81, 023 votes to defeat the incumbent house of representatives member, Alhaji Zakari Angulu Dobi, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 65, 123 votes.



“The candidate of the PDP Hassan Sokodabo is here by declared the winner of the Abuja south federal constituency of the House of Representatives and he is hereby returned elected,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Abuja south House of Representative – elect, Alhaji Hassan Sokodabo, who was present when the result was announced, said he dedicated his victory to the entire good people of Abuja south for the confidence they put in him to elect to represent them in the 9th national assembly.



He also commended the INEC and security agents for their efforts towards ensuring neutrality and seeing that the election held peacefully.

