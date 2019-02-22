PDP Suspends Reuben Abati From Party

Published:

The National Working Committee (NWC) backed faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state has suspended the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Reuben Abati and 38 others over alleged anti-party activities.



Those suspended were members of the Bayo Dayo-led faction of PDP, and also recognised candidates for state and national parliamentary elections.



It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had accepted candidates’ list submitted by Dayo-led faction against the list submitted by the NWC, hinging its decision on court judgements of a Federal High Court.



The INEC subsequently recognised Senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu as the governorship candidate, and Abati as his running mate.



In a communiqué signed by Sikirulahi Ogundele, it said the decision to suspend the affected members was ratified at a state meeting of the party held at Legacy House, Onikolobo in Abeokuta.



He explained that the suspension “is at the instance of the Ward and Local Executive Committees which noted that affected members failed to appear before them and also did not respond to queries serves on them.”



According to him, the suspended members were said to have been found guilty of various offences ranging from factionalization of the party against the mainstream leadership of Prince Uche Secondus-led NWC, making statements in the media capable of bringing the party to disrepute and organization and participation in unlawful congresses, among many others.



Apart from Abati, others suspended were House of Representatives candidate for Abeokuta South constituency, Segun Sowunmi; Sosanwo Adeola Ayoola, Odunjo Odunlaye Abiodun, Apostle Biodun Sanyaolu, Barr. Taiwo Shote, Segun Showunmi Anthony, Abimbola Lanre Balogun, Sunmonu Monsuru Olusegun, Kojeku David Sunday, Ajose Paul, Adesina Lateef, Adekoya Adesegun, Lawal Alaba, Azeez Ola Ogedengbe, and Adisa Akintomiwa.



Also suspended are Biliaminu Owolabi, Sakiru Oladimeji, Babatunde Tajudeen, Wasiu Boladale, Samuel Adeyemi Ope-Ifa, Sunmonu Kayode, Taiwo Akinfenwa, Awojope Alao, Adebayo Benjamin, Bayo Raphael, Abiodun Sylvester Niyi, Segun Oduniga Kaka, Seun Adesanya, Awoyemi Olusegun Afolabi, Adeluyi Solola, Hassan M. A. Olajide and John Tosin Oludoyin.



Others are: Fatai Adebimpe, Babatunde Sikirulahi, Okulenu Ojonla M., David Tayo Oluwole, Ayomide Babatunde, Kalejaiye Sunday Idowu and Akinsonwon Adekunle.



“The affected members are suspended until the reports of the disciplinary committees set up by the party are presented,” the communiqué said.



In his reaction, Dayo described the suspension as “daydream”, saying the Ogundele-led faction lacks the power to suspend the party members who are recognised candidates in the forthcoming elections.



“They are daydreaming. They lack the power to suspend candidates who have been recognised by the INEC,” Dayo said.

