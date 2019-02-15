PDP Plans To Set Up Parallel Electoral Body...FG

Published:

The Federal Government on Thursday alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wants to set up a parallel electoral body for the coming elections.



Addressing a press conference shortly after an interactive session with retirees and pensioners in Ilorin, Kwara state, the minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the PDP wants to create anarchy in the country and plans to resort to this tactic having realized that it cannot win a free, fair and peaceful in the forthcoming elections



Mohammed added that the alarm “is in line with the warning we have been issuing all along, that the PDP, jittery at the fate that is about to befall it and desperate to grab power at all costs, will seek to scuttle the elections, failing which it will work to discredit the results.



“The latest manifestation of this desperation was revealed at a press conference by the PDP on Wednesday, during which the party said it would set up a parallel electoral body, under the tag of Parallel Voting Tabulation (PVT) system.



“The PDP said clearly that PVT is a tool that will determine whether or not it accepts the results of the elections. Now, this is anarchy.



“Yes, it is standard practice for political parties to have their own monitoring systems during elections. What is not standard is to set up a pseudo electoral commission and imbue it with the power to collate and announce results. That’s precisely what the PDP is doing under the guise of PVT. And this is totally unacceptable.



“Whereas the PDP’s presidential candidate says his ambition is not worth the life of any Nigerian, his party has been doing everything possible to instigate anarchy and in turn put the lives of Nigerians in danger.



“The PDP has been building up to this crescendo all along. The party has consistently attacked the two institutions that are pivotal to the elections: the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police.



“The strategy is aimed at eroding the credibility of the two key institutions as a prelude to discrediting the elections. We warned about this, and we have now been vindicated.



“At this stage, we believe that INEC is the only body that has the statutory role of collating and announcing the results of national elections. Any attempt by any individual or organization to usurp this role is a recipe for chaos.



“We are therefore using this occasion to warn the PDP that there will be dire consequences, should it proceed with its plan to usurp the role of INEC.



“We call on the security agencies to ensure the sanctity of the polls by providing a safe and secure environment for Nigerians to cast their votes.



“We also appeal to Nigerians to feel free to exercise their franchise without fear. We also wish to alert the international community to the evil plans by the PDP, which has been threatening fire and brimstone if its candidate fails to win on Saturday.



“We want to remind all Nigerians that the country’s unity and survival are more important than the ambition of any candidate.”

