PDP Planning To Announce Fake Results ..APC

Devastated by authentic results filtering out of polling units nationwide, our usual sources within the camp of the PDP have informed us that an emergency meeting of the main opposition party has been summoned for today somewhere in Abuja.



Top on the agenda of the PDP is to activate the last strand of their Dubai strategies that have since collapsed like a pack of cards: they plan to release fake results of the Presidential Election later today or early Monday morning that they claim to have compiled themselves.



Our information is that they aim to create crises and confusion that will lead to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar claiming victory in a day or two from today ahead of the official announcement of the results by INEC. Then, what would follow will be some carefully choreographed protests by pockets of hoodlums in some parts of the country. The ultimate aim is to curry the sympathy of our foreign friends and push us to the Venezuela situation.



Our call is therefore to INEC, NIGERIA BROADCASTING COMMISSION and all law-enforcement agencies to continually warn the PDP and all their surrogates like the amorphous CUPP and their likes that anyone who flouts the law on announcement of official results will be made to face the law. Opposition does not confer immunity on anyone to flout the law.



In preparation for this reckless move, some PDP social media agents are already flying some kites on-line as to the number of States allegedly 'won' by PDP. In fact, Alhaji Buba Galadima, an official spokesperson for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has made a short video announcing PDP as the 'winner' of the Presidential Election. As an official spokesperson, he is clearly acting on behalf of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and on his instruction. We, therefore call for the immediate arrest, interrogation and prosecution of Alhaji Buba Galadima in this regard. The world is watching and waiting on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to say something on the video by Alhaji Buba Galadima.



Consequently, we urge all well-meaning Nigerians, the International Community and even reasonable members of the Opposition not to be bought by these cheap antics of the PDP. Let's restrain our wards from being used by these unscrupulous elements. Nigeria will continue to exist after this election.



Over the years, the PDP had been declared 'winner' of Presidential elections under controversial circumstances. On those occasions, President Muhammadu Buhari never took laws into his hands and declared himself President. He also never declared parallel results. He availed himself of constitutional means to address his grievance by approaching the law courts.



Their latest devilish plot against the country is a clear indication that their apology to the Nigerian people was just a hoax. They have learnt nothing and they have forgotten nothing as they just cannot win any election fair and square.



Thank you.



FESTUS KEYAMO, SAN, FCIArb (UK)



Director, Strategic Communications,



APC Presidential Campaign Council



(Official Spokesperson)

