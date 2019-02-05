PDP Has Accepted Defeat Even Before The Election...Bola Tinubu

Published:

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Tuesday stressed the needs for all Nigerians to remove the cancer of corruption.



He said the country deserves a leader like President Muhammadu Buhari for the nation’s economy to grow like other advanced countries of the world.



Tinubu, who spoke at the MKO Abiola Democracy Park in Akure, the capital of Ondo state at the APC campaign rally for the re-election of Buhari, assured the APC would create an enabling environment for businesses to strive and promote industry, commerce and agriculture, which he identified as the strength of the economy of any nation.



According to Tinubu, the PDP has admitted failure even before the election by their allegation that APC and Buhari were planning to rig the February 16 general elections.



He said: “The PDP claimed that APC was planning to rig election. How can you rig an election that has not been conducted?



“This is a clear fact that the PDP was preparing for failure. The PDP has admitted its loss of the election even before the election is conducted.”



The APC stalwart urged Yoruba people to support Buhari and vote massively for the APC in the coming elections, saying the present administration has executed many laudable projects in South West region, which must be reciprocated with massive votes.



Also, the national chairman of the party, Adams Osiomhole said the PDP ruined the nation’s economy in its 16 years of administration, stressing the current economic problems were caused by the opposition party.



He said both Obasanjo and Jonathan did not remember the poor when they were in government while Buhari places the poor above the rich through his people-oriented programmes.



He said the PDP believed that the government should be used as an avenue to enrich individuals, hence the claim by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar that he will privatise the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).



Osiomhole alleged that the PDP used the machinery of government to empower some individuals when the party was in government, while the present administration has served the interest of all Nigerians irrespective of religion, tribe or ethnic nationality.



Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu assured Buhari and the leadership of the APC that he would deliver the state for the party



He said: “In 2015 when the state was not under the control of the



APC we won, how much more now that we are in control of the state?



“President Buhari should go and sleep as he is winning the election by the grace of God.”

