Oyo State Presidential Election Result:APC 365,230, PDP 366,720 (See Full Results Atiku Wins))

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Atiku, has recorded a narrow victory over the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari in Oyo State.



In the results from the 33 local governments in the state as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Atiku polled 366,720 votes to beat Buhari who garnered 365,230 votes. He won with 1,490 votes.



Atiku won in 19 local governments while Buhari won in 14.



Below are the results from each of the 33 local governments in the state.



1. AFIJIO – Returning Officer: Prof. Isaac Adetona

APC – 6,874

PDP – 8,325



2. Saki East -Returning Officer -Prof. Kolawole Falade

APC – 5,730

PDP – 5,883



3. Kajola LG – Returning Officer – Prof. Olaniyi Babayemi

APC – 11,665

PDP – 12,282



4. Ibarapa North LG – Prof Abiodun Sanusi

APC – 6,587

PDP – 9,070



5. Ibarapa East – Prof. Gbolagade Jonathan

APC – 7,964

PDP – 10,346



6. Itesiwaju LG – Prof. Ismail Azeez

APC: 6, 193

PDP: 7, 010



7. Iwajowa LG – Dr Bamidele Dahunsi APC: 6, 528 PDP: 7, 477



8. Ibadan Northwest LG – Prof. Temitayo Ewemoje

APC: 11, 126

PDP: 14, 550



9. Irepo LG – Prof. Adebayo Amos Omoloye



APC: 11, 688

PDP: 4, 244



10. Olorunsogo LG – Prof. Nelson Fashina

APC: 5,447

PDP: 5,922



11. Egbeda LG – Prof. Olajide Fashola

APC: 17, 295

PDP: 15, 065



12. Oluyole LG- Prof. Olukayode Ogunsanwo

APC: 12, 522

PDP: 10, 932



13. Saki West LG – Dr Soji Awoyemi

APC: 21, 136

PDP: 10, 452



14. Atisbo LG – Prof. Abiodun Bamidele

APC: 8, 550

PDP: 8, 128



15. Iseyin LG – Prof

APC: 19, 714

PDP: 11, 781



16. Ona Ara LG – Prof. David Aremu

APC: 8, 711

PDP: 9, 747



17. Orelope LG – Prof. John Oyinlola Oladeji

APC: 9, 897

PDP: 4,089



18. Ibarapa Central LG – Prof. Julius Akinyemi Fapaide

APC: 8, 410

PDP: 7,443



19. Surulere LG – Prof. Rahman Akinoso

APC: 9,038

PDP: 10, 604



20. Ido LG – Dr. Adefemi A

APC: 10,762

PDP: 9,715



21. Ibadan North LG – Dr Tijani Musa

APC: 23, 210

PDP: 24,887



22. Ogo Oluwa LG

APC: 5,756

PDP: 7,915



23. Akinyele LG

APC: 13, 695

PDP: 14, 433



24. OriireLG

APC: 9, 693

PDP: 12, 425



25. Oyo East LG

APC: 11, 276

PDP: 8, 289



26. Lagelu LG

APC: 11,482

PDP: 10510



27. Oyo West LG

APC: 11, 535

PDP: 7, 203



28. Atiba LG

Collation Officer:

APC: 13, 116

PDP: 7, 983



29. Ibadan Southwest LG

APC: 22, 546

PDP: 20, 233



30. Ibadan North East LG

APC: 12, 049

PDP: 21, 165



31. Ogbomosho North LG

APC: 6,008

PDP: 18,678



32. Ibadan South East LG – Dr Adedeji Olufemi

APC: 14, 937

PDP: 13,844



33. Ogbomosho South LG – Prof Olutokunbo Oyesola

APC: 4,090

PDP: 16, 090

APC – 365,230



PDP – 366,720

