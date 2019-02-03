Our Officers And Men Are Well Motivated..Army Spokesman Brig Gen S K Usman

Published:

The Nigerian Army has strengthened its reward mechanisms as part of strategies to motivate troops especially those engaged in the ongoing war against Boko Haram.



This was disclosed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, in response to enquiries fon Friday.



He explained that the Army, under the leadership of Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, had been doing a lot to motivate troops to undertake their constitutional responsibility of securing the nation against internal and external threats.



Usman said, “A lot is being done by the Nigerian Army to motivate the troops wherever they might be deployed. The first is training. We ensure that troops are well trained and continuously trained.



“Secondly, all entitlements are being paid as and when due. The third is the issue of adequate kitting, logistics support and sound administration.



“Medical care is equally very important, both soldier in the field and members of the family are being catered for whenever they fall sick or become casualty to the point of evacuation abroad, if need be. We also have Barracks Investment Initiative Programme that supports families in the barracks.”



He added that the army equally supported operatives in insurance and education.



Usman stated, “There are statutory payments such as burial expenses, Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme, payment of death benefits and Group Life Assurance.



“Similarly, the Nigerian Army sponsors the education of four children of a deceased officer or soldier from primary school to tertiary level. Efforts are being made to improve living accommodation and infrastructure in the barracks.”



The Nigerian Army’s spokesman further said the army had, over the years, taken into account the importance of special recognition for its officers and soldiers who displayed acts of gallantry especially on the battle field.



He said such troops were given special promotions and commendation as well as allowances.



Usman added, “When troops of Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole dealt a decisive blow to Boko Haram terrorists that attempted to infiltrate their location at Monguno, they were paid double operations allowance for the month.”



He, however, dismissed speculations that the army was involved in investigating claims that some politicians were importing arms and ammunition ahead of the general elections.



According to him, the army was not involved because it is not its responsibility to do so.



The army also appealed to Nigerians to continue to support its efforts to secure the nation.

Share This