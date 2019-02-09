Olu Falae Finally Retires From Politics,Hands Over SDP Chairmanship To Tunde Adeniran

Published:

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Olu Falae, has retired from active politics.



Chief Falae, who spoke with Punch newspaper on Friday on the news about his resignation from the party, said the SDP Deputy National Chairman, South, Prof. Tunde Adenira is now the ‘defacto National Chairman’.





Before the latest clarification, the SDP Director of Media and Publicity, Yemi Akinbode, had told Daily Trust that the party might issue a statement on the unfolding development in the party.



He said, “I was determined to retire from active politics when I clock 80. After I clocked 80 last September, I wanted to announce my retirement but the national convention of the party was starting days ahead, and after the convention, Prof. Jerry Gana took us to court. That is why I could not announce.



“So in line with the party’s constitution, Prof. Tunde Adeniran is the defacto National Chairman, I have retired but I did not resign,” he said after media reports suggesting that he had submitted his resignation letter.



The current confusion over the status of the SDP National Chairman came few hours after a NEC meeting led by Prof. Adeniran endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

