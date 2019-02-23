Ogun State SSG Escapes Death

Published:

The Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa on Friday was involved in an accident along Kobape road on Abeokuta – Sagamu expressway, leaving one dead.



It was learnt Adeoluwa alongside four others involved in the crash were on their way from Lagos when the accident occurred.



Identity of the deceased who was said to be one of the governor’s aides is yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.



The SSG was said to have sustained injury and rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi -Aba ,Abeokuta, for urgent medical attention.





The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Clement Oladele, confirmed the incident in a telephone chat with our reporter.



“Yes, it is true. Five of them were involved in the accident. I don’t have details now, but one of them was suspected to have died.



“The SSG is fine. He has been released from the hospital. In fact, I just spoke with him,” Oladele told our correspondent.

