Ogun APC Guber Candidate Dapo Abiodun Raises Alarm Over Attacks

Governorship candidate of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has raised the alarm over a foiled attack on his campaign train in Abeokuta, Ogun State, yesterday.

In a statement, Publicity Secretary of Ogun APC Caretaker Committee, Mr. Tunde Oladunjoye, claimed that a serving member of the House of Representatives, who is now seeking reelection on the platform of Allied Progressives Movement (APM), a party currently being sponsored by the incumbent governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, led the attack on Abiodun.

According to Oladunjoye, “The urchins mounted a barricade, brandishing guns and other dangerous weapons, and ready to attack our members, particularly the governorship and deputy governorship candidates, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Engineer (Mrs.) Noimot Oyedele respectively, who were approaching on a mobile podium.”

He said intelligence report had earlier revealed that the attack was orchestrated due to the growing popularity of Abiodun, especially the way he was received by an unprecedented crowd of people during his ward-to-ward tour of Abeokuta North Local Government.

According to him, “A meeting was hurriedly called last night, during which it was decided that the APC governorship candidate should be assassinated via stray bullet. It was also decided at the said meeting that seven elected local government council chairmen and many of their councillors labeled as being loyal to the APC and supporting Abiodun, should be sacked today via an announcement on government-owned state television and radio stations.

It would be recalled that our party had some weeks back, raised alarms about the plan to increase smear campaign against Abiodun and also attack his campaign convoy. The party not only called for investigation, but actually demanded that the Inspector General of Police should set up an independent panel to investigate and report to him directly, the recent escalating political violence in our once peaceful state.”

